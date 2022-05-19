Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50 of Kenton, OH and formerly of Oak Harbor, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Wilmington, OH.

A Memorial Service will begin at 3 pm on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449, with the family to receive friends beginning at 1 pm until the time of service. There will be a Celebration of Life event in Kenton, OH on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Eagles, beginning at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Kendrick’s sons Theo and Cam. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!