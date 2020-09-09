Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age 90

Harpster

Services for Kenneth V. Clay will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon. Burial will be in the Little Sandusky Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

He died at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Wyandot County, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

