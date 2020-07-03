Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Kenton

L. Ann Height, 85 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. John’s Evangelical Church with Pastor Randall Forester and Amy Ochier officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ann to St. John’s Evangelical Church or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

