Age, 72

Upper Sandusky

A graveside service for Linda S. Scott will at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in the Hueston Cemetery in Forest by the Rev. James Stauffer.

She died Sunday July 26, 2020 at the Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory please visit www.BringmanClark.com.

