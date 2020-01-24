Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Findlay

Services for Marvin S. Humphrey were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial followed in Dola Cemetery.

He died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Primrose Assisted Living in Findlay.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1934 in Forest to the late Alva W. and Nellie Allyne (Sams) Humphrey. On Jan. 12, 1957 he married Eleanor E. Laroche and she survives in Findlay.

Also surviving are two children, Terry (Cheryl) Humphrey of Eckerman, Mich. and Vicki Hoy of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.; three grandchildren, Derek (Natalie) Hays, Tyler (Lynnette) Humphrey and Jordan Humphrey; nine great-grandchildren, Abby Garver, Libby Hays, Ezra Garver, Ethan Garver, Kaylee Hays, Kade Hays, Kolt Hays, Keaton Hays, and Ava Humphrey; a brother, Roger (Betsy Willoughby) Humphrey of Brookhaven, Pa.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Corey Hays.

Marvin worked for Cooper Tire and Rubber in Findlay for 47 years.

He previously attended the Walnut Grove Church.

He was a sports fanatic, an avid follower of the St. Louis Cardinals.

He enjoyed riding snowmobiles and spending time at his cabin in Michigan.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Center at OSU or to a Hospice of the donors choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.