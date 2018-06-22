Services for Mary Frances Neeley will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Alger First United Methodist Church by the Rev. Don Clinger. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Siferd-Orians Funeral Home in Lima and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideons International P O Box 140800 Nashville, Tennessee, to the Alger Public Library or to Park University.

Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.

She died at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the Wyngate Senior Living Community in Lima due to heart failure surrounded by her loving family.

