Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Obit Arlene E. “Skinny” Rogers

Arlene E. “Skinny” Rogers, 86 of Kenton passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Marion General Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 13, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Hess and Pastor Dave Dooley officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Arlene to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Kenton or the Kenton Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!