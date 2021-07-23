Obit Deborah James

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Deborah James

Deborah J. James 67

of Ridgeway

A graveside service for Deborah James will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Wolfcreek Cemetery with Pastor Cory Savage officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Deborah died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 30, 1953 in Kenton to the late Laverne Park and Joanne (Myers) Flinn. On February 6, 1972 she married Daniel James and he survives in Ridgeway.

Also surviving are 3 daughters; Kathy James of Ridgeway, Tammy (Devin) Fay of Ridgeway, Jenny (Derek) Munafo of Ridgeway, granddaughters; Kayla and Brittany Munafo, Sisters; Mary (Tim) Higgins of Mt. Vernon, Kelly (Jay) Fulmer of Columbus, Lynn (Lyle) Stemen of Sylvania, Carol Simon of Lima, a brother; Bruce (Kay) Flinn of Middle Point, OH, many sister and brother-in-laws, Niece; Heather (Bryan) Moore of Apple Valley, a nephew; Tony Higgins of Mt. Vernon, great-niece; Isabelle Moore, great-nephew; Luke Moore and many other great nieces and nephews, and special friends; Libby (Rick) Ray of Kenton and Christine (Gary) Holycross of Ridgeway.

She was preceded in death by a step-father; Nevin Flinn.

Debroah was primarily a homemaker but did work for Chenelle in Marysville and became a cook for the Elks Lodge in Kenton.

She was attending the Ridgeway Church of Christ.

Debroah enjoyed game nights, the color purple and anything to do with Elvis Presley. She relaxed by playing cross-stitching games on her I-pad.

Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family, friends and her fur babies; Lucky and Baby.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Ridgeway Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net