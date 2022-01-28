Obit Earl F. “Bud” James

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Earl F. “Bud” James

Earl F. James “Bud” age 79 of Kenton, Ohio passed away January 21, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Visitation for Bud is planned for Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 10:30 am – 12:00 pm with a memorial service at 12:00 pm conducted by Minister John James. Service will be held at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home located at 123 N Main, Kenton, Ohio 43326. There will be a lunch following the service at the Masonic Lodge. All are invited to attend. His remains will be committed at Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not By Choice Outreach, Shriners Hospitals or charity of choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

