Obit Norman Roberts

Norman Roberts

Services for Norman Jon Roberts, 62 will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery by Pastor Gregg King.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. The family asks that anyone attending visitation please wear a mask.

He died on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harco or Gibsonburg High School FFA.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

