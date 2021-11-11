Obit Patricia “Pat” A. Davidson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia “Pat” A. Davidson

A celebration of life service for Patricia “Pat” A. Davidson, 81, of Kenton will be held at 12:00 P.M. Noon on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor David Dooley officiating. Burial at Wolfcreek Cemetery will take place at a later date. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Pat passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat’s honor may be made to the Kenton Church of the Nazarene or the Angels for the Elderly.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

