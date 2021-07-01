Obit Rev. Dr. Marjorie Thompson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rev. Dr. Marjorie Thompson A.B. age 90, formerly of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 17, 2021 following a brief illness.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 1pm, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. The internment followed at Mote Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to either the Dayton Art Institute or The Dayton Philharmonics. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

