Obit Robert Eugene Halsey Sr.

Robert Eugene Halsey Sr.

Funeral services for Robert E. Halsey Sr., 53 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Kenton Church of the Nazarene with Pastor David Dooley officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bob died on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net