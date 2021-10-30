Obit Sarah E. Donaugh

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sarah E. Donaugh

Sarah E. Donaugh, age 41, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in the Emergency Room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Sarah E. Donaugh will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Monday, November 1, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or No One Fights Alone and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!