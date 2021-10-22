Obit Sondra Sue Scott  

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sondra Sue Scott

Sondra Sue Scott died at Marion General Hospital on October 20, 2021. She was 78 years old.

Sondra will rest alongside her son, Joshua. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

