Obit Wesley Davis

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wesley Boyd Davis

Wesley Boyd Davis, 54, of Forest passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Marion General Hospital with his wife and children by his side.

A private memorial service for Wes will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest with burial to follow at Patterson Cemetery. The family asks that friends make donations to the Riverdale Varsity Baseball Team or the donor’s choice, in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson Forest, OH 45843, in lieu of sending flowers. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the Life Tribute, send a condolence or share a memory.

The Davis family would like to thank everyone for the countless prayers and outpouring of love and support shown during this most difficult time. The family invites all to join them in a casual Celebration of Life Gathering to be held at the Riverdale High School Baseball Field on Sunday, September 26 from 3pm-6pm. A brief formal service in memory of Wes will take place at 5 pm.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!