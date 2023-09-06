A memorial service for Paul Martin Thomsen, 84 of Cridersville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 7, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Kenton with his son, Pastor BJ Thomsen officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Paul passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Otterbein Senior Life Community in Cridersville, Ohio.

Memorial donations in Paul’s honor may be made to Operation Heal our Patriots.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

