Peggy Laverne Wills

Posted on February 17, 2018
Peggy Wills
Peggy Wills
age 63, rural Kenton

A memorial service for Peggy Laverne Wills will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Peggy’s memory be made to the Kenton First United Methodist Church.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

