Richard E. Stewart, age 87 of Forest died Thurs. Dec. 7, 2023 at Serenity Spring Senior Living, Arlington.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM Tue. Dec. 12, 2023 in Jackson Center Cemetery with Rev. Rex Roth officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:15AM Tue. Dec. 12, 2023 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or to share a memory. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc. or to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!