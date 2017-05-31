Home Obituaries Rita Pauline Smith

Rita Pauline Smith

Posted on May 31, 2017
Rita Pauline Smith
Rita Pauline Smith

Age, 91
Belle Center

Services for Rita Pauline Smith will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center by Pastor Kevin Smith.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

She died Monday, May 29, 2017 at her home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 701 S. Main St. Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com

