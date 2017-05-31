Age, 91

Belle Center

Services for Rita Pauline Smith will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center by Pastor Kevin Smith.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

She died Monday, May 29, 2017 at her home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 701 S. Main St. Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!