Russell Ewing Comstock

Posted on December 15, 2017
age 90, Kenton

Friends and family of Russell Ewing Comstock may call 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton, with sharing of memories at 11:15 a.m. A brief graveside service will follow at 11:45 a.m. at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Those not going to the cemetery may proceed to McDonald Grange Hall to continue in celebrating his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Russell’s name may be given to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care (www.uhcinc.org) or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, County Road 75, Kenton.

He died at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 at home with his family with him.

