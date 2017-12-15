Friends and family of Russell Ewing Comstock may call 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton, with sharing of memories at 11:15 a.m. A brief graveside service will follow at 11:45 a.m. at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Those not going to the cemetery may proceed to McDonald Grange Hall to continue in celebrating his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Russell’s name may be given to Universal Home Health and Hospice Care (www.uhcinc.org) or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, County Road 75, Kenton.

He died at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 at home with his family with him.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!