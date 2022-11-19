A graveside service for Shirley F. Castle, 79 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Dunkirk Cemetery with Pastor Karen Rarey officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

Memorial donations in Shirley’s honor may be made to the Kenton Nursing and Rehab for their activities fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

