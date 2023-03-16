Services for Susie Wright, 93 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger by Pastor Scott Euton. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. on Friday.

She died on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Koester Pavillion in Troy.

She was born on Oct. 16, 1929 in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Douglas and Rebecca (Moore) Hicks who preceded her in death. On July 22, 1951 she married Wilkie Wright and he preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2018.

Surviving are her three children, Steven (Judy) Wright of Covington, Kevin (Missie) Wright of Urbana and Kimberly Klopfenstein of Ada.

She was preceded in death by seven brothers: Lawrence Hicks, Dingous Hicks, Dan Hicks, Bradie Hicks, Birdie Hicks, Madison Prater and Lazara Prater; and three sisters: Isania Dotson, Lela Poe and Gertrude McIntosh.