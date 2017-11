RIDGEWAY — A grassroots effort to have a flashing stop sign installed at the intersection of Ohio 292 and Ohio 273, a mile north of Ridgeway, is gaining momentum, said organizer Brenda Zachary of Ridgeway. The crossing has a history of dangerous accidents, but after a car ran a stop sign at the intersection on Oct. 14 and struck an ambulance, killing the EMT at the wheel, Zachary said she knew it was time for the community to take action.