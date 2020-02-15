Ada blasts Lincolnview

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ADA — Led by a 30-point night from Phil Coulson, the Ada Bulldogs stormed out to a 45-22 halftime lead and took Lincolnview 74-54 in boys basketball action on Friday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 8-12, 3-4 in the Northwest Conference. The Lancers drop to 10-10, 5-2.

Coulson hit five three-pointers on his way to the 30-point night. Brandon Hull racked up 19 points while Cayden Murphy netted 10. Micah Cook led the team on the glass with nine rebounds.

The junior varsity Bulldogs also earned the win by a score of 48-41.

In tonight’s contest, the Bulldogs will take on Temple Christian on the road.

———

Lincolnview (54)

Bowersock 8-5 21, C. Overholt 7-2 17, Jessee 3-7 13, Collins 1-0 2, Leeth 0-1 1. Totals: 18 17-22 54. Three-point goals: 1 (C. Overholt).

Ada (74)

Coulson 10-5 30, Hull 7-5 19, Murphy 5-0 10, Miller 3-1 7, Rayl 2-1 5, Swaney 1-0 3. Totals: 28 12-16 74. Three-point goals: 6 (Coulson 5, Swaney).

Score by quarters

L 8 14 19 12 – 54

A 24 21 13 16 – 74