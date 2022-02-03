KHS cancellations

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















All Kenton High School athletic events for tonight have been canceled due to the heavy snow going through the area today.



The girls basketball game at Van Wert has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.

The home bowling match against Van Wert also has be rescheduled for Feb. 7.

The wrestling match that was scheduled for tonight against Van Wert will now take place on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The middle school boys basketball game against Riverdale has been canceled and will not be made up.

All practices scheduled for tonight also are canceled.