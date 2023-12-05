USV’s Sanders earns 2nd-team All-Ohio

McGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley senior football star Alex Sanders earned Second-Team All-Ohio for Division VII on Monday, as chosen by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

It is the second straight year Sanders has gotten Second-Team All-Ohio honors for his efforts at the running back position, although he has said in previous interviews with the Kenton Times that he prefers playing defense.

He amassed 1,740 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns on 190 attempts over the course of 11 games.

The Rams went 8-3 overall (8-1 in Northwest Central Conference play) with a loss to McComb in the first round of the expanded playoffs.

USV was able to make tremendous strides with its passing game this season, largely because of Sanders’ growth. He was often the team’s quarterback, completing 39/84 passes for 561 passing yards and nine touchdown tosses to go along with zero interceptions.

He was arguably even more dominant on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker, though.

Sanders had 116 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions.

He was the heart and soul of the Rams for much of his high school career and he wants to continue to play at the next level, although he is currently undecided.