Drug issue fails, victims’ rights OK’d

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters rejected a proposal Tuesday that sought to curb prescription drug prices paid by the state for prisoners, injured workers and poor people while supporting a crime victims’ rights amendment with no organized opposition.

The pharmaceutical industry spent an estimated $70 million to oppose Issue 2, the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act, saying it would reduce access to medicines and raise prices for veterans and others.

Supporters, led by the California-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, spent close to $17 million in support, saying it would save the state millions of dollars and could force the industry to reduce prices elsewhere.

They called the opposition campaign an “assault on the truth.”

“Make no mistake: Although this particular campaign did not win tonight, it is just the beginning of an awareness in Ohio about what huge drug companies are doing to our people,” the campaign said. “This system we have for drug pricing in America has got to give, and sooner rather than later, one state will successfully stand up to big drug companies and Ohio will wish it could have been the first.”

The measure would have required the state to pay no more for prescription drugs than the Department of Veterans Affairs’ lowest price, which is often deeply discounted.

Curt Steiner, who managed the opposition campaign, said voters “delivered a loud and clear message that Issue 2 was a deceptive and seriously flawed proposal. A large majority of Ohio voters concluded Issue 2 wouldn’t have solved any problems; it would have made things worse.”

Meanwhile, Issue 1, dubbed Marsy’s Law for Ohio, won voter support across the state.

It places new guarantees for crime victims and their families in the state constitution. They include notice of court proceedings, input on plea deals and the ability for victims and their families to tell their story.

The measure was championed by California billionaire Henry Nicholas, whose sister was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend. The campaign spent $8.2 million as of mid-October on its effort, which included an ad featuring “Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer.

The effort faced no organized opposition, although the state public defender, the state prosecuting attorneys’ association and the ACLU all urged “no” votes citing unintended consequences.