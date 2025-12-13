Kenton Times photographer Richard Katterjohn captured this photo of France Lake looking like a Lake of Lights as the annual holiday lighting display reflects on the lake’s still waters. Lake of Lights, located at Saulisberry Park about two miles southwest of Kenton, is open nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. for a donation of $5 per car. The schedule shows horse drawn wagon rides planned both tonight and Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., with a Character Night tonight and a live nativity on Sunday evening.

Times photo/Richard Katterjohn