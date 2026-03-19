Ada council aims to prepare for data centers

By JOEL McCULLOUGH

Times staff writer

ADA — During the Ada Village Council meeting on Tuesday evening, legal counselor Jane Napier brought up the prospect of data centers moving into the area, what that could mean for the village and what kind of legislation they would want in place before that happens.

Napier said that Logan, Shelby, Champaign, Union and Delaware counties are being bombarded by the prospect of data centers moving in.

She said data centers like to move in next to municipalities because of their water systems are already in place.

Napier said that most resolutions and ordinances concerning zoning do not discuss data centers as manufacturing businesses.

Village Administrator Amanda Sears said that currently their facilities/utilities could not support the capacity needed for such a facility.

Councilman Xander Wells said, “In no circumstance should we allow a data center in Ada.”

Wells said he would add the topic of discussion to the next utilities committee meeting and Napier said she would look into surrounding area legislation and report back to council.

Also at the meeting, Ada hired Thrive Community Partners, alongside a strategic plan steering committee, to oversee the creation of a strategic plan.

Thrive representatives Renee Smith and Sarah S. Krupp gave a presentation to the council and spoke about their goals for the village.

The company plans to hold public meetings from different entities around the village to collect data and present it to the village’s strategic plan steering committee. That will be comprised of Ada Schools Superintendent Julie Simmons, ONU Vice President for Financial Affairs Jason Broge, Director of the Ada Chamber of Commerce Lindsay Walden Hollar, retired educator and former council member Bob Simmons and Village Administrator Amanda Sears.

The Thrive representatives said they will host their first event in April.

Mayor David Retterer asked what the representatives’ opinions were, and if they had experience dealing with the fact that Ada is considered a village but it is very close in size to being considered a city, and what growth could mean to the village.

Krupp said that based on conversations with the committee, “Preserving the village of Ada” is the overarching theme.

Krupp said they understand the financial implications and very large jumps a municipality would have to do to become a city.

“Our goal is not to push you to become a city or advise on that,” said Krupp. “We’re here to facilitate listening sessions and hear from the community what they want.”

During her report, Sears reported that the property owner for the recently demolished buildings on Main Street, will be leaving up the “little white building” at the address. The owner plans to utilize the building and Sears clarified the building was not classified as condemned.

Sears also said she received an update about their upcoming water treatment plant project. They were hoping for a construction start date in April but due to parts arriving late the start date will probably need to be adjusted.

The council approved a resolution accepting the Ada Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC) for the 2026 review year.

The council approved the donation of a not-in-use siren from the Ada Police Department to the Perry Township Fire Department in Allen County.

Police Chief Alec Cooper said the village was awarded $4,081.15 from a grant to purchase vests for officers.

The council also approved the wages for swimming pool lifeguards at $12.25 for new and $12.55 for returning guards. Pool cashier pay was set at $10 for new and $10.30 for returning workers.

The meeting ended in multiple executive sessions. After the sessions the council approved the water plant superintendent annual salary at $79,040. A waste water treatment employee passed his level 3 training and his hourly rate was raised from $29.56 to $32.50.

The next council meeting is April 7 at 6:30 p.m.