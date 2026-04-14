Ada gets honor for academic growth

ADA — Ada Exempted Village Schools has been recognized by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce with the prestigious District Momentum Award, honoring exceptional academic growth and continued student achievement.

The Momentum Award is presented to districts and buildings that demonstrate significant improvement in their Performance Index – gaining three or more points year-over-year – while also earning a 4- or 5-star rating on the progress component of the state report card.

Additional criteria ensure that recipients maintain strong overall performance without top-tier ratings or accountability flags, highlighting meaningful and sustained growth.

Out of 611 school districts across Ohio, only 20 districts earned this distinction, placing Ada Exempted Village Schools among a select group recognized for their commitment to continuous improvement and student success.

In addition to the district-level honor, Ada Elementary School received the Building-Level Momentum Award, ranking among just 238 schools out of 3,117 statewide to achieve this recognition.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and high expectations that Ada staff bring to work each day. Achievements like this only happen when 100% of our staff members show up every day committed to doing what is best for our students.” said Superintendent Julie Simmons.

This recognition underscores Ada Schools’ ongoing commitment to aspiring to excel in all areas of the school experience.