Ada man convicted of multiple felonies

By JOEL McCULLOUGH

Times staff writer

An Ada man was convicted of burglary, grand theft and other charges by a jury following a two-day trial Thursday in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

Eric Leslie Spence, 764 N. Main St., Ada, was found guilty on counts of burglary, grand theft of a firearm, grand theft of a vehicle and ten counts of receiving stolen property.

Judge Steve Christopher set sentencing for March 26 at 1:15 p.m.

The Hardin County Prosecutor’s office reported that on Sept. 8, 2025, an officer from the Ada Police Department answered a call about a man caught on a security camera attempting to open a car door and looking through their car windows in their driveway on Willeke Avenue.

The officer identified Spence as the individual in the video.

Shortly thereafter, the officer came across a vehicle parked facing the wrong direction on Willeke Ave. The officer recognized the vehicle from a traffic stop he had

made a few months prior and remembered that it belonged to a couple residing in Ada.

After questioning, the officer took Spence into custody and then spoke with the owners of the vehicle. The owners reported they were also missing a handgun.

The vehicle was searched and the handgun was found along with other stolen items. The handgun was loaded and was later tested and found to be operable.

Five other individuals were contacted about items found in the vehicle and reported ownership of the items.

After admission of evidence, in the absence of the jury, defense attorney Justin Sturgill motioned for an acquittal that was denied. The defense renewed the acquittal with the jury present but it was again denied by Judge Christopher.

The attorneys then presented closing statements. The jury reached its verdict after deliberating around an hour and 45 minutes.