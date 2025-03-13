Ada students commit to U.S. military service

ADA — As part of the annual Military Signing Day on Wednesday, Ada High School recognized two students who have committed to service in the U.S. military.

Liam Vieira will be embarking on his journey with the United States Army. He has enlisted in active duty as a Carpentry Specialist and will ship out to Fort Jackson, S.C., on July 15 to begin his training.

Benjamin Burkheimer is headed off to Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for the United States Air Force, where he will train as a 2A334 Fighter Aircraft Integrated Avionics Specialist.

In a release from Ada High School it said, “We are incredibly proud of Liam’s and Benjamin’s dedication to serving our country.” They wish both of them the best in their military careers.