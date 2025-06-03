Alger has shorter timeline to finish lagoon project

[adinserter block="4"]

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

ALGER — Members of the Alger Village Council were given a number of things to consider during their Monday night meeting in regards in the handling of the water treatment plant and how to move forward with utilities.

Village Administrator Paul Osborne gave the results of the meeting with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the inspection of the plant. Osborne added that there were only two minor violations found, such as a need for new locks, doors, and fencing around the wells.

In addition, the preliminary engineering report for the lagoon project which was supposed to allow the village to dictate the timetable has been cut short. The EPA has notified Osborne of new regulations concerning pneumonia. These new regulations mean that a system must be placed between the lagoon and the affluent.

“It is a long process, it is a fascinating process,” Osborne said. “But, all of that has to be done, and they’re only giving us four years. The EPA has shaved four years off of our timeline, which means there is a four-year gap between when we have to pay and when the old loan comes off.”

Osborne said the dredging of lagoons would take up half of the cost. Beyond that, the aeration system that is being put in right now is running two torpedoes. Each of those pontoons require continuous electricity. The new aeration system will aerate all the lagoons. Osborne assures it will be efficient and make the electric bill come down substantially. It will also have solar capabilities, so that throughout the summer months it will run on solar and cut down on electricity.

Osborne asked council to consider taking another look at the water ordinance, citing consideration of incremental increases in operating costs to remain solvent.

“We brought in $334,638. That money basically paid for 500 gallons of water. It costs us per gallon .0092 which is almost a penny per gallon. We sell it at just over a penny. Our margin in our water, I don’t believe is sustainable.”

Osborne proposed monitoring water loss. When Osborne came on board, he noticed a 50% water loss. The village is just under 40% now. He noted less water produced can lower operating costs. The village can now also monitor water loss per meter in real time.

“We can see where we’re losing water, and I think over time it will be an amazing thing,” Osborne said. “We’re offering online bill payment and I think that’s going to be huge as well. We have a lot of issues toward the end of the month and people forgetting. On the online bill pay, they can have reminders.”

In his other revised policies, Osborne requested to do a $50 charge for a water shut-off. The next would be to lower the minimum water usage from 5,000 gallons to 2,500 gallons per month. Osborne deemed it as economically friendly. While no formal decisions were made on these requests, Mayor Von Summa advised council that they think about this.

Earlier in the meeting, Lydia Osborne was present on behalf of the Hardin Leadership program and gave surveys on how it can be a serving and efficient community program. In the beginning years, Hardin Leadership started many organizations such as Not By Choice, the arts program, and the Angels for the Elderly. Lydia Osborne said they wanted to see if there was anything that needed to be changed.

Councilman Mike Miller suggested that someone from the organization could come to a council meeting every few months to give an update on where it is headed, to which Osborne agreed.

In other business, council:

– Approved an increase of water clerk Cruz Compton’s salary to $16 an hour.

– Approved the second reading for the naming of the Alger Park to the Ray Brown Memorial Park

– Rejected a motion requesting to remove the $20 fee for getting a building permit.

– Reminded that clean-up day is scheduled for June 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.