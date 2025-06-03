Blanchard/Dunkirkrecycling dates slated

[adinserter block="4"]

DUNKIRK — Blanchard Township/Dunkirk recycling will be held on Tuesday, June 10 in the parking lot of the former Price Funeral Home. The second recycling date is scheduled for Thursday, June 26.

The recycling truck will be there between the hours of 8 to 1130 a.m.

Recyclables need to be rinsed clean to control odor. The following can be recycled:

Plastic bottles and jugs, only No. 1 and No. 2 – milk, juice, pop, detergent bottles and jugs. Look for the recycling arrow on the bottom of the container, the number will be in the middle.

Aluminum or metal – food and beverage – bottles or containers.

Glass – food and beverage – bottles or jars.

Paper – newspaper, magazines, cereal boxes, cake/pancake boxes, etc., telephone books, junk mail (remove address) – office paper.

Cardboard – flattened (no larger than 2’x2’.)

The above items are the only recyclables accepted.

This project is sponsored by the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District in cooperation with the Blanchard Township trustees and the village of Dunkirk.