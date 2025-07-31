Candidate petition deadline approaches

[adinserter block="4"]

There’s less than a week to go to submit candidate petitions for local offices in Hardin County.

The deadline to file is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6 at the Hardin County Board of Elections. This includes city, village, township and school board positions.

There will be a shakeup on Kenton City Council. Longtime Second Ward Councilman David Beazley and current at-large Councilwoman Anda Tudor had their independent candidate petitions rejected by the elections board. That’s because both voted in the party primary in May, negating their independent status.

Appearing poised to take their place are two independent write-in candidates. Thad Gardner filed for the Second Ward slot, while Curtis Castle is running for an at-large position.

Board of Elections Director Amy Purcell noted, however, that the deadline to file as an independent candidate is Aug. 25.

Meanwhile in Ada, Xander Wells has filed as an independent write-in candidate for the village council.

In other village races:

Alger – Craig Decker has submitted petitions for a council opening.

Dunkirk – Daniel Marshman has filed for another council term, along with Pamela Halsey.

Forest – Filing for council openings are Mary Dickinson, Susanne Shark and Sarah Hankins. Derek Hastings has submitted petitions to seek the unexpired term for mayor after the resignation of David Book earlier this month.

McGuffey – Randall W. Wolford has filed for a council seat.

Mt. Victory – Laurie Tackett has filed petitions to return to council.

Ridgeway – No candidates have submitted petitions for village council.

In township races:

Blanchard Twp. – Rob Wilson and Kevin Ridgeway have filed.

Buck Twp. – Ryan Haudenschield has submitted petitions.

Cessna Twp. – Christopher Vermillion is the first to file petitions.

Dudley, Hale, Jackson, Liberty and McDonald townships currently have no candidates on the ballot.

Goshen Twp. – Filing are Tye Sherman and Darrell Flowers.

Lynn Twp. – Submitting petitions are Ralph Sherman and Scott Sprang.

Marion Twp. – Paul Osborne has filed for one of the trustee openings.

Pleasant Twp. – Filing are Sam Norris, Donald Scott Sorgen and Beryl Dudek.

Roundhead Twp. – Crosby Manchester has filed for trustee.

Taylor Creek Twp.– Douglas Jay Seiler has submitted petition for trustee.

Washington Twp. – Filing petitions is Randy Preston.

In school board races:

Ada board – Filing are Thomas E. “Ted” Griffith and Jay Salyer.

Hardin Northern – No candidates have filed petitions.

Kenton – Submitting petitions is Rodney Hensel.

Ridgemont and Upper Scioto Valley – no candidates have filed.

There will be some issues on the ballot. Kenton is seeking to create a charter commission and will be seeking a tax levy for police and fire protection.

LT Distributing, doing business as Jump ‘N Jim’s, is asking Kenton’s First Ward voters to support a request for Sunday sales of liquor.

Other tax requests are being finalized, Purcell said.