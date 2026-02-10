Children’s programs set at F-J Public Library

FOREST — Preschool-aged children are invited to story time on Monday or Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, 17, 23 and 24.

Club Kaboom, the library’s after school program for school-agers, will be held Tuesdays at 4:30-5:30 p.m. o Feb. 10, 17 and 24. On Feb. 10 the library will have a special visitor, Amy Long from the Keep Hardin County Beautiful organization.

Feb. 17 will be Lego Night and on Feb. 24 they will be talking about the Winter Olympics.

The children’s programs will be canceled if Riverdale is closed due to weather.