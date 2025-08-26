City plans parking restrictions; council seeks new member

[adinserter block="4"]

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

Kenton Mayor Lynn Webb announced at Monday night’s City Council meeting new parking restrictions to enhance safety and traffic flow, effective Nov. 1.

Parking will be prohibited as follows:

• East side of South Wayne from East Franklin Street to Decatur Street. The mayor noted parking is already prohibited on the west side of this street segment;

• West side of South Market Street from West Ohio Street to Walnut Street. She said parking is already prohibited on the east side of this street segment;

• Either said of North Detroit Street from East Forest Avenue to the northern city corporation limit.

“These changes are necessary to address ongoing concerns related to congestion, emergency vehicle access and pedestrian safety in these areas,” Webb said. “I encourage all affected residents to begin making alternative parking arrangements now to ensure a smooth transition.”

She said options may include utilizing driveways, garages or newly permitted parking areas.

Also at the meeting, Law Director John Schwemer encouraged council to move forward on replacing an at-large council opening created by the recent passing of Anda Tudor. Her term runs through Dec. 31.

He mentioned council could consider the three write-in candidates running for at-large positions on council during the Nov. 4 election. They are Doris Blum, Curtis Castle and Ray Lawrence. Council also agreed to open up the appointment process to anyone interested. They can submit their name and contact information to Clerk Emma Nelson by Friday, Sept. 5.

In other election matters, council voted to appoint four people to open ballot spots on the Kenton Charter Commission.

As of the Aug. 21 filing deadline, 11 candidates submitted petitions for the 15-member commission. Those are Melissa Taylor Austin, Hannah Flowers, Cynthia Murray, John W. Moore, Dorothy Mullett, Brian Hattery, Anthony Osbun, Emma Nelson, Michelle Laubis, Brad Bailey and Siobhonne Ward.

Schwemer said council had the option to appoint four people to the ballot or wait and appoint four to the commission after the election. Councilman Chad Miller encouraged council to appoint them to the ballot now so people will know who they are voting for.

He also recommended names to provide at least two members from each ward. They are Mike Boyle and John Aisel, first ward; Julie Freshcorn, third ward; and Mike Shope, fourth ward.

Council voted 5-0 to add the four names to the commission ballot. Councilman David Beazley abstained.

In other business, council:

– Voted to suspend the three-reading rule and approve a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry for Ohio’s urban forestry grant program.

– Gave first reading to a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Hardin County Budget Commission.

– Adopted an ordinance to change the zoning for 222 W. Carrol Street from school zoning to neighborhood business district. The current administration building for Kenton City Schools will be purchased by the county commissioners for office space.

– Agreed to advertise for bids for rock sale for the Kenton Pubic Works Department.

– Following a closed session, council returned to an open meeting and approved a new contract with the Kenton firefighters union. It still needs to be ratified by firefighters.

– Learned the fire department’s parking lot will be sealed and painted on Thursday and Friday.

– Heard that work to repair the roof of the chapel at Grove Cemetery will begin in October. It is expected to take six weeks.