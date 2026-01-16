Don’t drink Ada water, village says

ADA — The Village of Ada issued a drinking water warning Friday at around 10 p.m. “Do not drink or use water from the village” read the release.

Due to an issue at the Ada water treatment plant, lime was overfed in the drinking water. The village recommends residents take precaution and do not drink or use the water until further notice.

Village officials say they are investigating and taking the necessary steps to correct the problem as soon as possible. Village employees have begun flushing the high pH water out of the distribution system immediately.

Water with significantly elevated pH values can irritate, and at high enough values, severely damage mucus membranes, the eye, throat and skin if consumed or used for washing. Elevated pH can also cause the water to feel slippery and taste alkali (bitter), make it difficult to get soaps and detergents to lath-er, and lead to the formation of precipitate deposits in pipes and on clothing and dishes.