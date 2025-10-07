Early voting hours begin

[adinserter block="4"]

The Hardin County Board of Elections will begin early/absentee in-office voting hours in the Hardin County Courthouse beginning today, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 2.

Voting dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 7 – Friday, Oct. 10 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 13 – Friday, Oct. 17 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 20 – Friday, Oct. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 27 – 7:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 28 – 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Oct. 31 – 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2 – 1 to 5 p.m.