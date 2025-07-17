Eats on the Streets to return on Saturday

[adinserter block="4"]

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

Eats on the Streets is making its return this Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Kenton.

Just as last year, the event is shifted east a block from Main Street, which is open to traffic while work continues on Detroit Street. The event will be set up at Columbus and Wayne streets. There will be 17 food trucks from throughout the area, said Jennifer Ramge, coordinator of the Kenton Historic Courthouse District.

“We wanted to do more, but as you know, construction is keeping us collectively to a pretty tight area,” Ramge said. “We weren’t able to shut down Main Street or Franklin.”

To kick off the event, Market on Main will be celebrating the festival with an exclusive market day that runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at the corner of Main and Ohio streets.

People are also invited to check out the Car and Bike Show sponsored by Route 30 Harley-Davidson in the parking lot of The Forbing Community Center and Newland-Heydinger Insurance.

There is a $15 registration fee for those wishing to participate, and the lineup begins at 3 p.m. Vehicles are asked to enter from Main Street and they will be directed where to park.

Also during the festival there will be a beer tent, a kids zone with a variety of games and DJ Joe Pine providing music throughout the evening.

Two live bands will take the stage, Voodoo Haze and 100 Proof.

Ramge said that proceeds from the event will go toward funding the downtown grants that the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance will put together for new or existing businesses.

She expressed hope that in addition to the Christmas Parade and Eats on the Streets, she would like to see more events in Kenton, such as concerts, art and wine, chocolate walks and musicians to come to the downtown area as well as local and featured artists from across the state.