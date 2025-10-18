Evans-Nau participated in first Ohio UW policy summit

[adinserter block="4"]

Martha Evans-Nau, executive director of the United Way of Hardin County, joined a distinguished panel of leaders at the inaugural 2025 Ohio United Way ALICE Policy Summit, a statewide event dedicated to addressing the growing economic challenges faced by Ohio’s working families.

The summit convened policymakers, business leaders, and community organizations from across both urban and rural regions of Ohio to explore the findings of the 2025 United Way ALICE Report – a comprehensive study that sheds light on households that are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE). These are families who work full-time yet still struggle to afford basic necessities such as housing, food, childcare, transportation, and healthcare.

Evans-Nau participated in a panel discussion focused on rural perspectives and local innovation, sharing insights on the unique barriers faced by Hardin County residents and the community-based strategies being implemented to foster financial stability.

“The ALICE Report reminds us that many hardworking families are one unexpected expense away from crisis,” said Evans-Nau. “By bringing together diverse voices from across Ohio, we can better understand these challenges and work collaboratively toward solutions that ensure every household has the opportunity to thrive.”

The event marked a milestone in statewide collaboration, as United Way organizations, government officials, and private-sector partners came together to identify policy and programmatic solutions to improve economic mobility and access to essential resources.

As executive director of United Way of Hardin County, Evans-Nau continues to champion initiatives that strengthen families, promote education, and advance financial stability for all residents.

For more information about United Way of Hardin County or to view the 2025 ALICE Report, visit www.unitedwayhardincounty.org.