February Students of the Month honored

February teens saluted

The Kenton Elks recently honored Students of the Month during a luncheon at the lodge. Students recognized for February included (from left, seated to standing) Alyssa Nau and Avery Collins of Ada High School, Ava Gardner and Kyler Sedlock of Hardin Northern, C.J. Newberry and Jackson Blue of Kenton, Vaidea Knox and Dawson Manns of Ridgemont and Abagale Hale of Upper Scioto Valley. A related story is on page three.

The Kenton Elks Lodge honored Students of the Month from Hardin County schools for February at a recent luncheon. They are:

Ada

Alyssa Nau is the daughter of Martha Nau of Ada and a senior at Ada High School. After graduation she plans to attend the University of Kentucky Dental School to become a dentist.

Her work experience includes being a lifeguard at the Ada pool an a hostess at Old Route 69 Brewery. She previously was a lifeguard at the Hardin County YMCA and a baby-sitter in Ada.

Alyssa’s community service has included volunteering at the Love INC homeless shelter, Big Brothers Big Sisters, building a dog park through Girl Scouts and United Way of Hardin County.

Her school involvement includes National Honor Society (11,12), swim team (9-12), track (9,10), sophomore leadership (10), Big Brothers Big Sisters (9-11), DOGS volunteer (10,11), Language Club (9-12) and Sources of Strength (9-12).

Outside of school Alyssa has been in the youth group at the United Methodist church, Girl Scouts, 4-H in livestock and lamb and wool queen, Lima winter swim team and Harvest and Herb Fest royalty.

Her leadership roles have included junior class officer, student council vice president (12), sophomore leadership, 4-H club president (11th grade) and historian (9-10).

Avery Conner is the son of Tiffany Conner of Ada and a senior at Ada High School. After graduation he plans to attend Ohio Northern University and get a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering.

For work experiences, he helped clean up the high school cafeteria (2022-2023) and was paid.

In community service, Avery helped with setting up the Ada F&M Picnic from 2022-2025.

In school, he participated in track and field, lettered three times in football and three times in basketball. He also participated in Quiz Bowl.

Outside of school he participated in FCA (10-12) and Film Club (11,12).

Hardin Northern

Ava Gardner is the daughter of Luka Spurck of Kenton and a senior at Hardin Northern High School. After graduation she plans to attend college and possibly get a degree in counseling or education.

Her work experience includes being a paid baby-sitter (2024-2026).

Ava’s community service includes making and delivering cards to a nursing home, going to the community center and helping them organize and restock, and participating in school cleanup days.

Her school involvement includes all A-B honor roll (9-12), Greenhand Degree (11), Agronomy Degree (11) and National Honor Society (11,12).

Outside of school she was in History Brigade for one year, Book Club for four years, FFA three years and student government two years.

Ava’s leadership roles includes being a student representative from 2024 to 2026.

Kyler Sedlock is the son of Heather and Kevin Sedlock of Dunkirk and a senior at Hardin Northern High School. After graduation he plans to attend college and earn a preK-5 license in education.

His work experiences have included Newton Detailing (2023-present) and lots of summer cleaning jobs.

In the community, Kyler has been involved in kids basketball camp, OhioHealth food drive, Living History Day, cemetery flag placements, Hardin County Fair cleanup and town cleanup.

His school involvement includes football (9-12) and most valuable player (12), basketball (9-12) and most improved (11), varsity baseball (11), track and field (9,10,12) and History Brigade (9-12).

Kyler’s leadership roles have included FFA parliamentarian (2022-2024) and vice president (2025-2026), varsity football quarterback, basketball point guard and treasurer in student government.

Kenton

Christina (C.J.) Newberry is the daughter of Branden and Shelby Shape of Kenton and a senior at Kenton High School. After graduation she plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in veterinary medicine and eventually open her own veterinary practice.

Her work experience includes part-time at Ace Hardware (2022 to present) assisting customers and running the cash register, and HSLC as a paid social media manager from 2024 to present.

In the community, C.J. participated in church and youth group activities including a four-day church camp, working at the pork barn at the fair and participating in third grade ag day through the FFA.

Her school involvement includes BPA Region 16 president (11), varsity golf team (11,12), varsity softball team (9,10,11), FFA (9-12), National Honor Society (11,12), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (9-12), FFA Greenhand, Chapter and State degrees.

Jackson Blue is the son of Brad and Kera Blue of Kenton and a senior at Kenton High School. He plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to pursue a career in ministry.

His work experience has included being a lifeguard at the Kenton swimming pool and a swim coach. He started a landscaping and yard work business during the summer of 2025.

In the community, Jackson regularly serves as a greeter at New Hope Church and helps with various jobs around the church. He has been a church counselor. He helped set up the Lake of Lights in 2023 and 2024 and assisted with the Secret Santa fundraiser in 2023 and 2024.

His school involvement includes cross country (9-12), track and field (9-12), swimming, Quiz Bowl (9-12), National Honor Society (11,12), high school office aide (9-12) an Kenton Ambassadors (10-12).

Outside of school, Jackson has been part of both the YMCA Sea Dragons and Kenton Area Swim Team for 13 years, received the Mason Bloom award in 2022 for his work ethic and character and is active in New Hope’s Youth Group.

His leadership roles include being on the FCA leadership team (2022-2025), captain of the cross country team (2025) and a member of the BPA region 16 leadership council (2025).

Ridgemont

Vaidea Knox is the daughter of Jenny Knox-Spekaman of Mount Victory and a senior at Ridgemont High School. After graduation she plans to move to Michigan and attend Mobile Medical Response, become certified as a Basic EMT, eventually obtain her Paramedic license with hopes of becoming a Med Flight Paramedic.

Her work experience includes being hired at Biggy Coffee in 2024 before moving up to the shift leader position which she currently holds.

In the community, Vaidea has volunteered at God’s Lifeline to stock the pantry, Hardin County Board of Elections to set up and tear down the voting polling places, and FFA to decorate downtown Mount Victory for holidays.

Her school involvement has included FFA (9-12), where she got first in the state and second in the nation for her agriscience fair project; also National Honor Society (11,12), indoor track (9,10,12), outdoor track (9-12) and basketball (12).

Outside of school, Vaidea has been a pre-K and kid volunteer at church.

Dawson Manns is the son of Brock and Nicole Manns of Ridgeway and a senior at Ridgemont High School. After graduation he plans on attending college and majoring in business administration while also continuing his golf career.

His work experience has consisted of being a cart kid for Memorial Park Golf Course from 2023 to the present.

In the community, Dawson has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years, during which he has done various activities to help serve the community. He has volunteered at the concession stand and helped with other events.

His school involvement includes basketball (9-12), golf (10-12), NHS (11,12), FCA (9-12), 2024 NWCC Golfer of the Year and 2025 NWCC Player of the Year.

Outside of school, Dawson attends both Rush Church of Christ (three years) and New Hope Church (two years) with his family.

Upper Scioto Valley

Abagale Hale is the daughter of Heather Thomas and a senior at Upper Scioto Valley High School. After graduation she plans on going into the medical field.

Her work experience includes working part-time at Viva Maria’s for three years.

In the community, Abagale has earned a Penguin Patch for three years, served as a bell ringer for two years and helped with National Honor Society gift bags.

In school activities, she has been a varsity cheerleader for four yeas and the winner of the Ram Award for two years. She participate in track as a junior.

Outside of school, Abagale has been involved in church for two years.

Her leadership roles have included sophomore leadership and BPA leadership.˚