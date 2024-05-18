Four valedictorians to lead Riverdale Class of 2024

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale High School will honor its graduates of the Class of 2024 on Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

Graduates Katherine Boucher, Haidyn Thacker, Atleigh Vent and Andrew Woodruff have earned the honor of valedictorians while Eden Barnes is the salutatorian.

Katherine Boucher is the daughter of Joe and Julie Boucher. She will be attending Ohio Northern University majoring in Accounting. She is a two-year member of the National Honor Society and the current president. Katie was also a member of the Falcon track team and volleyball captain.

Haidyn Thacker is the daughter of Drew (Ashley) Thacker and Amy (Travis) Starr. She will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in Radiologic Sciences and Therapy then on to medical school. Haidyn earned an Associate of Arts and an Associate of Science degree from Marion Technical College her junior year, then continued taking classes from the University of Toledo this year. She also has her real estate license. Haidyn is a two-year member of the National Honor Society and enjoys volleyball (captain), cheerleading, basketball and softball.

Atleigh Vent is the daughter of Christopher and Annie Vent. She will be attending the University of Findlay majoring in Nursing. She is earning her Associate of Science degree from Marion Technical College this spring. Atleigh was the class vice president, vice president of the National Honor Society, and a part of the student council. She was also co-captain for the Riverdale girls soccer and basketball teams.

Andrew Woodruff is the son of Michael and Jessica Woodruff. He will be attending Ohio Northern University majoring in Electrical Engineering and will also be a part of their track and cross country team. Andrew is earning his Associate of Science degree from Marion Technical College this spring.

The salutatorian is Eden Barnes, daughter of David and Shannon Barnes. She will be attending Ursuline College majoring Psychology and playing on their soccer team. She is earning an Associate of Science degree this spring from Marion Technical College. Eden is the senior class president and a member of student council. She played soccer and was a member of the track team for all four years. She is a two-year member and the treasurer of the National Honor Society.

Members of the Class of 2024 are:

Cameron Joshua Lee Altvater, Kenna Marie Arnold, Eden Raine Barnes, Kason James Barnes, Kaylie Marie Belknap, Katherine Grace Boucher, Madison Marie Breidenbach, Grace Elizabeth Buchanan;

Bracey Wayne Carpenter, Shelby Lynn Clark, Olivia Danyel Rae Combs, Trenton Lee Coppler, Isaiah Lane Robert Cotton, Brady Matthew Crooks, Sydney Emberlynn Depuy, Luke Harris Donaldson;

Connor Vaughn Driskill, Heath Eldon Dunbar, Alexander Joseph Eaton, Marissa Ann Elwood, Madalyn Grace Eulett, Zachary Wade Fletcher, Maya Nichole Frey, Cameron Tyler Furr, Kassie Lynn Gatton;

Ethan James Haley, Davin Levi Harbor, Avery Elijah Heil, Jordon Tyler Hesson, Alex Peyton Edward Hildreth, Landon Matthew Holland, Maggie Mae Hough, Nightlyn Halo Illusions, Gauge Parker King;

Carter Allen Koehler, Justin Michael Kuhn, Brodee Alan Ledesma, Madelyn Grace May, Hayden Bradlee McCloud, Donaven T. Melroy, Miranda Leeann Miller, Aiden Connor Mowery;

Gage Thomas Neville, Elijah William Orians, Kiyah Edana Perkins, Kendel Paige Rall, Joshua Aaron Ramirez II, Gage Alexander Richardson, Ella Ann Roach, Hunter Jay Schlack;

Andrew Turner Schlarb, Trayce Connor Scott, Caleb Nathanial Shearer, Joseph Jonathan Sherman, Anjelina Dee Lynne Sierra, Caden Jeffrey Smith, Jasmine Lee Snyder, Joseph Dicle Stone;

Garrett Nathaniel Stoops, Nicholas Adam Tackett, Zachary Curtis Tackett, Haidyn Michelle Thacker, Tyler Austin Ford Thiel, Joshua Edward Thomas, Josiah Evan Thomas, Atleigh Cecile Vent;

Cloey Mae Ward, Luka Nathaniel Whittaker, Parker Cole Williams and Andrew Michael Woodruff.