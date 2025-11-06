Free Salute to Veterans

The Kenton Times wants to salute area veterans for free in honor of Veterans Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Members of your family who have served in the armed forces will be recognized in the Times by publishing their photos in a special Veterans Day salute. This includes veterans, both living and deceased, as well as all service men and women who are currently serving.



You can submit an individual photo of the veteran. If a photo is not available, you may submit a text remembrance. A sample salute, as well as a form to complete, are featured in an advertisement on page 6 of today’s Times.



The photo and information can be dropped off at the Times office, 201 E. Columbus St., Kenton; emailed to: adskentontimes@gmail.com; or mailed to: Kenton Times, Salute Your Veteran, P.O. Box 230, Kenton, OH 43326.



The deadline is Monday, Nov. 10 at noon.