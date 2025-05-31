Greenwood Grange plans annual Strawberry Social

[adinserter block="4"]

The Greenwood Grange will hold its annual Strawberry Social on Tuesday, June 3 at the Grange Hall. The location is in Grant on Ohio 53 between Kenton and Forest.

Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. with dine in and carry out. A drive thru pick up will be available moving east thru the Grange driveway. Social favorites include shredded chicken, sloppy joes, chicken and noodles, homemade salads, and desserts, including strawberry shortcake and pie.

The Grange is handicap accessible and there will be extra parking available at the Grant Fellowship Church. Funds from the social will be used for additional building updates.