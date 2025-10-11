Hardin County LEPCsets quarterly meeting

[adinserter block="4"]

The Hardin County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Meeting agenda highlights:

• Discussion and review of the 2026 budget

• Committee reports following the budget discussion

All members are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussions. Your input is valuable to the planning and preparedness efforts of Hardin County. The meeting is open to the public.