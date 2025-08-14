Hardin County to be part of indigent defense program

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

Hardin County is poised to join a new indigent defense delivery model.

The pilot program, known as the Northwest Regional Hub, will have a main office in Allen County that serves as a hub for indigent defense services provided in Allen, Putnam and Hardin counties.

The two-year program is set to take effect Oct. 6 and continue to June 30, 2027.

Representatives of the Ohio Public Defender (OPD) program met with Hardin County Commissioners Fred Rush and Tim Striker on Tuesday morning. Commissioner Joe Sherman was out of the office representing the commissioners.

Rush and Striker want Sherman to be on hand and check with the county’s judges and prosecutor before signing the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) to join the program. That is expected to take place Thursday.

Patrick Clark, Ohio public defender assistant director, said the new system will provide 1 1/2 public defenders in Hardin County, primarily based in common pleas court.

According to the proposed MOU, the OPD will endeavor to provide direct representation in approximately 50% of the total juvenile, misdemeanor and felony indigent defense cases in Hardin County.

Right now the county receives 82% indigent defense reimbursement, but that will increase to 100% under the pilot program, Clark said.

“We are investing in the public defender system in Hardin County,” he said.

OPD will have 18 staff members work out of the Allen County hub and Clark said Hardin County Common Pleas Judge Steve Christopher said the county will make space for the OPD to work in the courthouse.

During 2024, Hardin County’s 18 percent share of indigent defense fees totaled $412,669, according to the Hardin County Auditor’s Office.

The commissioners are hoping to see a big reduction in those costs through the pilot program.

“It’s a win-win for the county and the state,” said Commissioner Tim Striker.

“Lots of counties are jealous of you,” said State Public Defender Elizabeth Miller.

Clark said the OPD will be collecting data and “we hope to demonstrate to the General Assembly that this is an efficient way to provide public defense services.”

Striker said they hope this program addresses the shortage of local attorneys. Hardin County has found it difficult to keep attorneys here, he added.

“We will do everything we can to make this successful,” Miller said. “We’re excited about it. It’s a great model for the future.”

Miller said local attorneys can apply for positions through the careers.ohio.gov link.