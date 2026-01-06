Hardin Northern rallies past Riverdale in OT

DOLA — Hardin Northern rallied to force overtime and then beat Riverdale 55-52 in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday night at Hardin Northern.

After an even first quarter, the Falcons (5-3) had leads of 25-22 and 39-35 after the second and third quarters, but the Polar Bears (4-5) had a 13-9 advantage in the fourth quarter and a 7-4 edge in overtime to win.

Hayden Scott led Riverdale with 15 points, while Grady Haley had 14 points. Grant Inbody contributed eight points.

Luke Price had 19 points to lead Hardin Northern, which also got 11 points from Jake Cook.

Riverdale had more free throws, 8-7, but Hardin Northern scored more field goals, 22-21, with more 3-pointers, 4-2.

The Polar Bears won the junior varsity game.