HN Public Library topresent ‘Science Heroes’

[adinserter block="4"]

DUNKIRK — “Science Heroes: Adventures of the Missing Color” will kick off the summer reading program at the Hardin Northern Public Library on Tuesday, June 3 starting at 2 p.m.

Following the fun and educational program, children will be invited to register for the summer reading program that will run through July 8. Readers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate.

The library is located at 153 N. Main St., Dunkirk.